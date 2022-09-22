RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court.

It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.

Officials say Akanno became loud and boisterous towards the judge during his court appearance and continued that behavior as he exited the courtroom.

Akanno was asked to leave and in that process, he and deputy Robert Oates got into an altercation which Sheriff Lott became aware of on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m.

Akanno was arrested for breach of peace and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

