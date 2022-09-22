SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse

File Photo
File Photo(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court.

It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.

Officials say Akanno became loud and boisterous towards the judge during his court appearance and continued that behavior as he exited the courtroom.

Akanno was asked to leave and in that process, he and deputy Robert Oates got into an altercation which Sheriff Lott became aware of on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m.

Akanno was arrested for breach of peace and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster signs a new kinship care law at a ceremony in North Charleston on Sept. 22,...
New state law expands kinship care to help more children in SC foster care system
After putting out the fire, firefighters found one person dead inside the home.
Body found in Clarendon County house fire
The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
Tiberias Drayton is a suspect in a burglary in Orangeburg.
Orangeburg man arrested for burglary