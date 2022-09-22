SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg man arrested for burglary

Tiberias Drayton is a suspect in a burglary in Orangeburg.
Tiberias Drayton is a suspect in a burglary in Orangeburg.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton.

“We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” he said. “Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores,” said sheriff Ravenell.

According to officials, Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a local convenience store was burglarized.

Investigators say the break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.

Latest News

The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
earthquake
Midlands hit by another earthquake
wis
FIRST ALERT - Windy this evening, then cooler for Friday
FILE GRAPHIC
Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall