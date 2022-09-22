Orangeburg man arrested for burglary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton.

“We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” he said. “Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores,” said sheriff Ravenell.

According to officials, Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a local convenience store was burglarized.

Investigators say the break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business.

