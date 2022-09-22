SkyView
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.

Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday Cassandra Clautu was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Her boyfriend Philip Coker is charged with homicide. Both are booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive four-month-old baby was transported by EMS. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs, and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was later pronounced brain dead on Thursday, Sept. 8. Clautu said Coker was watching her child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body. Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

