Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash.

Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the home to find the weapon used on the victim. They recovered the firearm, which was reported stolen out of Beaufort County with a magazine of Teflon-coated bullet, over 10 pounds of marijuana, and over $30,000 in cash.

Richland County Animal Control was notified that 10 dogs were found in the home that did not have access to food or water. Investigators said their living area smelled strongly of urine.

Four people were taken to Alvin S. Glenn for booking.

The department said they arrested the following people as part of the investigation:

Yevett Johnson was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Marijuana, and PWID Marijuana within Proximity of a School. Richland County Animal Control also charged her with 10 counts of animal cruelty for 6 adult dogs and 4 very small puppies.

Carban Epps (1/1/2000) was charged with PWID Marijuana, PWID Marijuana within proximity of a School, Possession of a Firearm by a person convicted of a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Teflon Coated Ammunition.

Marcus Hook (1/9/2003) was charged with PWID Marijuana.

Tyrone Pratt (4/11/1987) was charged with PWID Marijuana.

“Domestic Violence is a dangerous call for officers to respond to,” said Chief Bobby Dale.

“I am proud of the work that our Investigators put in this case, not only for the victim, but for the protection of the community as well.

