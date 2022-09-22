SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Free Workshop and Concert for local gospel singers ‘Choir Dayze’

Soda City WIS logo
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event wants to bring back the old school choir feel.

“Choir Dayze” is a workshop and free concert that aims to teach the fundamentals of songs and create a solid foundation for musical worship.

The worship features popular and well-known local praise and worship leaders.

The event will run from September 30th through October 1st with a registration free of $10.

Registration can be done here http://choirdayze.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

Latest News

Soda City Live: 7th Annual Purple Gala with Guest Speaker Cyntoia Brown Long
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs
Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival
Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture