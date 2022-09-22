Free Workshop and Concert for local gospel singers ‘Choir Dayze’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event wants to bring back the old school choir feel.

“Choir Dayze” is a workshop and free concert that aims to teach the fundamentals of songs and create a solid foundation for musical worship.

The worship features popular and well-known local praise and worship leaders.

The event will run from September 30th through October 1st with a registration free of $10.

Registration can be done here http://choirdayze.com/

