FIRST ALERT - Windy this evening, then cooler for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We broke a record high temperature today, but a cold front will sweep away the warm air this evening leading to gusty winds and an isolated shower.

First Alert Headlines:

We see a few isolated showers this evening, chances are 20%.

Fall starts at 9:03 PM tonight.

Lake Wind Advisory from 9PM tonight to 8AM Friday am. Gusts to 30 MPH expected.

Cooler for Friday with 50s for the morning and upper 70s for the afternoon.

Saturday morning is chilly! Lows are in the upper 40s.

In the Tropics, We are watching Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston and 3 other areas with potential tropical development.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

A strong cold front will pass over the Midlands this evening. This front will bring gusts up to 30mph and a 20% chance of some showers this evening. A lake wind advisory is in effect until 8am, so it’s not a good idea to be out on any of the lakes this evening as the front nears.

wis (WIS)

Lows are in the upper 50s tonight as skies clear up and high pressure builds over the region.

wis (WIS)

The high pressure system sticks around Friday from the northwest. This brings sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. We will still have a little bit of wind out of the west northwest.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The high pressure system moves over the region Saturday morning this causes us to have clear skies and calm winds. This leads to low temps in the upper 40s! Downright chilly for the first weekend of Fall. By the afternoon we have sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

wis (WIS)

Sunday we have a 20% chance of showers as a cold front nears the region. The best chance is in the late afternoon and evening. As the front nears we see a southwest flow that will warm our temperatures up to around 90.

wis (WIS)

Monday is just a touch cooler with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday is also dry with sunny skies and lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We are watching Fiona. The hurricane has kept its strength and is continuing northwest as a MAJOR CAT 4 hurricane (The first of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season). It will weaken just a little as it approaches Bermuda. The path will be just to the west of the island so a direct hit is not expected but some effects are definitely possible in the form of periods of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. But the worst of the weather does stay off shore.

wis (WIS)

Tropical Storm Gaston is no threat to land at this time. Gaston has winds around 65mph currently.

wis (WIS)

There’s a wave west of the Windward Islands (Invest 98 L) that has an 90% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. There are also two small waves off the coast of Africa one with a 60% chance and another with a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Fall arrives at 9:03 PM. Evening showers 5PM-9PM then turning breezy overnight with 50s.

Friday: Cooler and breezy with sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Chilly start with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Lows are in the low 60s and highs near 90.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.