Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metro Airport broke a heat record Thursday. The National Weather Service Columbia said the airport reached 98 degrees. The previous record was 96 degrees.

A new record high temperature has been set at Columbia Metro Airport as the temperature has reached 98 degrees already today. This breaks the previous record of 96 (1940, 2010). An official record event report will be sent out later this afternoon after peak heating. #scwx #gawx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 22, 2022

