SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metro Airport broke a heat record Thursday. The National Weather Service Columbia said the airport reached 98 degrees. The previous record was 96 degrees.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
FILE PHOTO
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

Latest News

FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
Deaontey Montrel Cover (Left), 23, Antione Kurry Price (Right), 20
Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings
Rondarius Rasheed Davis, A/K/A Hotboy
Suspect arrested in Jollystreet Road shooting
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.