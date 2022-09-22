Body found in Clarendon County house fire

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue units responded to a fire in the North Santee area on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11: 35 p.m.

Upon arrival to put out the fire, firefighters found the house burning heavily and was met by occupants who stated one family member was still inside the home and there were pets unaccounted for.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found one person dead inside the home.

While heading to the fire, additional units were requested to help with mutual aid from Santee Fire Department.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist units on the scene and the fire is under investigation by SLED.

