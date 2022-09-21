SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.

Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West...
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

Latest News

Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
Washington Monument vandalized
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
RAW: Workers clean Washington Monument vandalism
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs