TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Lexington blocks outbound lane on Sunset Blvd

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police are at the scene of a crash on Sunset Blvd Wednesday.

The department said the crash happened in the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd/US-378. It has an outbound lane closed. Police are advising drivers to be aware of first responders at the site and drive carefully.

