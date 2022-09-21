TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Lexington blocks outbound lane on Sunset Blvd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police are at the scene of a crash on Sunset Blvd Wednesday.

The department said the crash happened in the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd/US-378. It has an outbound lane closed. Police are advising drivers to be aware of first responders at the site and drive carefully.

— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 21, 2022

