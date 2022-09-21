Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero.

A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.

“We are thankful that he is recovering and expected to be OK,” the post states.

North Charleston Police say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. as the school bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue. The bus driver lost control of the bus, struck the student and then crashed into the Neighbor Store, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The student was one of seven taken to the hospital, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Jacobs described the student’s injuries as minor.

Charleston County School District officials said there were eight students on the bus. Four of the eight, along with the bus driver, were also taken to a hospital. A seventh student, who was with the 15-year-old, was struck by debris and also taken to the hospital.

“Other North Charleston High School students rose to help the scared and shaken elementary children off of that bus to ensure their safety,” the post states.

The bus was towed from the scene at approximately 1 p.m. North Charleston building inspectors said they were declaring the building unsafe because of the impact. By late Tuesday afternoon, the gaping hole in the storefront had been covered with plywood.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department.

