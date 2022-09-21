Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Sankofa is a word from the Fanta language of Ghana. It means to go back and get it.
This will be a FREE family-friendly event for all age levels. Come listen to live music, watch traditional African dances, and enjoy some good food from local vendors.
FREE Community Event
Location: Sandhills Mall
Date: September 24th
Time: 12pm - 8pm
