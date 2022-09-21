Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Sankofa is a word from the Fanta language of Ghana. It means to go back and get it.

This will be a FREE family-friendly event for all age levels. Come listen to live music, watch traditional African dances, and enjoy some good food from local vendors.

FREE Community Event

Location: Sandhills Mall

Date: September 24th

Time: 12pm - 8pm

