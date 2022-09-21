Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts to host three free performances on new outdoor stage
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Koger Center for the Arts will be hosting free performances on its brand-new outdoor plaza stage.
The performances are a part of Squonk’s 30th-anniversary tour across the United States, bringing free entertainment to arts enthusiasts everywhere.
