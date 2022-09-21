SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts to host three free performances on new outdoor stage

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Koger Center for the Arts will be hosting free performances on its brand-new outdoor plaza stage.

The performances are a part of Squonk’s 30th-anniversary tour across the United States, bringing free entertainment to arts enthusiasts everywhere.

Click here, for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West...
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

Latest News

Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs
Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: Squonk's performance coming to the Kroger Center
Soda City Live: Squonk's performance coming to the Koger Center