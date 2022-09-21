SkyView
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you’re invited to take part in the annual Butterfly Release on the front lawn of the South Carolina State House. The event is put on by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina.

I’m honored to be the emcee every year. And thrilled that Dr. Will Merritt, an oncology physician with South Carolina Oncology Associates, will be the speaker. He joined Soda City Live to talk about how difficult it can be for some women to know they have this particular cancer.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.  One thing to explain to our viewers is this event is called the Butterfly Release because the symptoms - like the flapping of a butterfly’s wings - can be silent.

Tomorrow’s Butterfly Release is not only in memory of or in honor of loved ones who have or have had ovarian cancer, it’s also for those with other female-related cancers. Gather on the front lawn of the South Carolina State House at 5 p.m. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. Take a lawn chair if you’d like for comfort.

