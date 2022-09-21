SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Live 5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”

In addition to the performance, two Bulldog alumni, Colts linebacker Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews, are involved in the game.

The Marching 101 Band performed for Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday during the school’s fall convocation, at President Biden’s inauguration and for President Biden again at the December commencement ceremony.

The Colts-Chiefs game kicks off a 1 p.m.

Read more about the Marching 101 here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West...
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a successful fake punt during the first half...
Gamecocks announce 2023 football schedule
Head coach Shane Beamer spoke Tuesday about the season so far and what he expects heading into...
Gamecocks to play Charlotte 49ers, teams hope to gain momentum
Tigers to face off with Demon Deacons in away game
Clemson wide receiver Adam Randall warms up before the Tigers game against Furman on Saturday,...
Clemson’s Adam Randall returns after ACL tear