One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry.

The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling south, crossed the center line and hit the 18-wheeler head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Camry was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

