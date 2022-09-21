SkyView
Midlands woman competing on LEGO Masters Season 3

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Christine and Michelle in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022...
LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Christine and Michelle in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC.(Tom Griscom/FOX)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 12 teams, 13 episodes and an unlimited amount of LEGO bricks. Season 3 of LEGO Masters kicks off Wednesday night at 9 on Fox Carolina.

You can catch the Midlands’ own Michelle Contreras competing for the $100,000 prize.

Contreras moved to Lexington, South Carolina three months ago. She’s originally from Mexico making the move to the United States six years ago.

She was always drawn to building and designing things. Now a mother of two, that passion transformed into LEGO.

She teamed up with a fellow female in the hobby, Christine from Rhode Island. The two are now the first female Hispanic team to compete for the title.

“I just want little girls to see me and then feel like they can do it as well,” Contreras said. “Anything is possible. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what language you speak, how you grow up. If you love it--- you can make it.”

The Lexington mom says this season’s challenges are out of this world, incredibly difficult, and a whole lot of fun.

To see some of her LEGO creations, click here.

