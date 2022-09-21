LR5 partners with DSS for new supper program

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is partnering with DDS (Department of Social Services) on a new supper program. The program will begin on Oct. 1 and end on June 1.

Meals will be offered to students at no charge in afterschool programs, Monday through Friday during that time. The program will help afterschool programs with the ability to provide food to children within the district.

Eligible schools:

Harbison West Elementary

Leaphart Elementary

Seven Oaks Park (Meals provided by Leaphart)

Irmo High School

Crossroad Intermediate School (meals provided by Irmo High)

YMCA Northwest location on Kennerly Road (meals provided by Harbison West)

