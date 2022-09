“I pushed for this audit because it’s been clear for some time that there have been serious problems with our construction practices.

“Unfortunately, when I and others tried to address these shortcomings, some -- including former school board members -- were more concerned with keeping them under wraps and shooting the messenger.

“This report confirms that there were major problems, and makes plain that there was a concerted effort to silence those trying to bring them to light.

“These are very serious issues that have very real, tangible consequences. They set an extremely poor standard for our students. And they’re the symptom of years of resisting oversight and accountability.

“Most current school board members weren’t in office when most of these problems occurred, nor were our current superintendent and CFO. But it’s our responsibility to clean this up and make sure they don’t happen again.

“We must continue reviewing the district’s procedures and implementing stronger oversight and internal controls.”