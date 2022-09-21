Lexington-Richland 5 releases new audit on Piney Woods construction, ethics complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties released new information into a district audit involving ethics complaints and construction.

The review of the district’s procurement looks at the period from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2021. It specifically looks into the district’s handling of Piney Woods Elementary School, which was built between 2019 to 2021.

The construction raised questions from the public and the Board of Trustees on the timing and quality after it went over the $30 million authorization and potential conflicts of interest were discovered.

The report says in the section titled Procurement of Architectural Design Services Contracts,

“When the District decided to build the third wing, the CMS addition, then Superintendent Heffner determined a sole source award to Quackenbush on September 23, 2016. However, this was a violation of the District’s Procurement Code.”

The report also says Doug Quackenbush made contributions Board candidates,

“It appears the contributions after the CMS Addition project after July 19, 2018 may be illegal, as the law prohibits a contractor from making a campaign contribution to an “official [who] was in a position to act on the contract’s award.”

The report says Doug Quackenbush, the project Architect made contributions to board candidates. (LR5)

A consultant to the district, Dan Neal, entered into a contract in 2014. He entered into a second in 2018 with a rate increase. The audit states, “It does not appear that payments to Mr. Neal agree to his Statements of Economic Interest or to the IRS Form 1099s the District has recently provided. This has not yet been reconciled.”

The Phase II report says in their conclusions, “District procurement must be free from bias, undue influence, conflicts of interest, personal/family self-interest, etc.”

Board member Ken Loveless released a statement in reaction to the audit release,

“I pushed for this audit because it’s been clear for some time that there have been serious problems with our construction practices. “Unfortunately, when I and others tried to address these shortcomings, some -- including former school board members -- were more concerned with keeping them under wraps and shooting the messenger.”

“This report confirms that there were major problems, and makes plain that there was a concerted effort to silence those trying to bring them to light. “These are very serious issues that have very real, tangible consequences. They set an extremely poor standard for our students. And they’re the symptom of years of resisting oversight and accountability.”

“Most current school board members weren’t in office when most of these problems occurred, nor were our current superintendent and CFO. But it’s our responsibility to clean this up and make sure they don’t happen again.”

“We must continue reviewing the district’s procedures and implementing stronger oversight and internal controls.”

Loveless is facing an ethics inquiry for alleged conflicts of interest on district construction projects involving subcontracting work for the district through his business. It is pending a hearing.

The report says, “Per review of the Ethics Commission’s materials provided to JAG, they have determined probable cause for four counts relating to Mr. Loveless’ participation in discussions and a site visit. The counts refer to “Failure to Recuse from a Governmental Decision in which a Business with Which Associated has an Economic Interest.”

Board Chair Jan Hammond issued a statement as well,

“The purpose of this audit is to ensure confidence and trust with the taxpayers of District Five. Being accountable and transparent is vital to moving forward.”

“School Board members are called trustees for a reason. We have two major responsibilities, to hire the superintendent and to oversee the spending of millions of dollars. I would like to remind the public and the media of the time period of this audit report. I want to make it clear this audit covers a period of time before Dr. Ross became superintendent and a period of time in which no current board members served as officers. Let me explain why that is relevant. Board Officers, by policy, set the agenda items. Until this newly elected Board of 2020 took office, no former board officers had seen a need for a procurement audit.”

“I can truthfully say I have received numerous requests over the past few years, especially following the 2008 Bond Referendum of 2008 to conduct a procurement audit. However, before becoming chair, my requests were ignored. Now with new officers, Mr. Loveless and Mrs. Gardner, this audit has been brought before the Board.”

“Our goal is to provide sound procurement policies and ensure school board members and the superintendent see that our policies are followed.”

“The people deserve to know if past board members and superintendents were as vigilant and accountable in their oversight of taxpayer dollars as they should have been. Those critics claim everything in the past was done right, and there is no need for improvement. And for that, I say, there is always room for improvement where the education of our students is concerned. These economic times demand accountability. I’m proud to report this current Board has already made needed policy changes. My hope has always been for this audit to ease the mind of voters in District 5, and ensure them that if past Board leadership and superintendents engaged in wasteful spending or a lack of proper oversite, it will be corrected. This audit belongs to the people. You create public opinion based on the facts.”

“This Board has an obligation and a duty to hear the findings of this audit and turn over any findings to the proper state entities in which conclusions can be made by the proper authorities. It is my prayer and hope that this audit will allow us to move forward with an atmosphere of renewed trust and accountability. We must learn from any mistakes and ensure they are never repeated.”

The report says Loveless had an ethics complaints filed against him alleging a conflict of interest involving his company Loveless Commercial Contracting, Inc. It is pending a hearing.

The audit stated,

“Mr. Loveless sought advice from the South Carolina Ethics Commission (SCEC) regarding his contract issue on September 21, 2020. While they did not find his contract with CCI a violation, it was not prohibited, they did state he should recuse himself regarding CCI matters. The opinion quotes the law which states that no public official may make, participate in making, or in any way attempt to use his office to influence a governmental decision involving the matter with which he has a financial relationship.”

