Irmo drowning under investigation

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WSAZ)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A drowning in Irmo is under investigation Wednesday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called 1600 Marina Rd on reports of a drowning Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m.

RCSD said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced deceased.

