Irmo drowning under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A drowning in Irmo is under investigation Wednesday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called 1600 Marina Rd on reports of a drowning Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m.

RCSD said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and was pronounced deceased.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.