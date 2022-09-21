Gov. McMaster to speak as plans underway to expand I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon the I-26 corridor will be under construction as part of a widening project.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be speaking on the proposed expansion to six lanes on the highway.

Tuesday McMaster will speak at 11:30 a.m. on the status of the project and how long it is expected to take. WIS will live stream the speech on our digital platforms.

