Gov. McMaster to speak as plans underway to expand I-26
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon the I-26 corridor will be under construction as part of a widening project.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be speaking on the proposed expansion to six lanes on the highway.
Tuesday McMaster will speak at 11:30 a.m. on the status of the project and how long it is expected to take. WIS will live stream the speech on our digital platforms.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.