FIRST ALERT - Record heat for Thursday; Tropics are active

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a very summer-like day for the first day of fall with highs in the upper 90s, which could break a record.

First Alert Headlines

  • 97 for Thursday which would break the record of 96 (2010) with sunny skies. It’s the first day of fall, just won’t feel like it.
  • Friday a cold front moves through the region and cools our temps down to the upper 70s with sunny skies.
  • Saturday morning is chilly! Lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s.
  • Sunday is sunny with highs in the low 90s.
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston and 3 other areas with potential tropical development.
First Alert Summary:

Tonight will be nice and clear with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday we could break a record high temperature! Highs get up to 97 by the afternoon as a cold front approaches and a west wind causes some compressional heating as it nears. We will also have compression as air flows down the eastern slopes of the mountains and warms the air even more. This usually causes a drying effect, but because of this front’s strength, we’ve included a 20% chance of showers for the latter part of the afternoon and evening.

Friday is so much cooler as this front brings in colder air from the northwest. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are breezy with gusts up to 20 to 25mph.

The wind dies down Saturday morning which will help cool us down into the low 50s and some locations even dipping into the upper 40s. Highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday is dry and sunny with warmer weather as high pressure builds over the region. Highs reach the low 90s.

A cold front nears Sunday night and brings a 30% chance of showers for the overnight period. It translates to a 20% chance for Monday with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.

We are watching Fiona. The hurricane has battered Puerto Rico and is now moving away from the Dominican Republic as a MAJOR CAT 4 hurricane (The first of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season). Additional strengthening is expecting as it moves towards Bermuda. Impacts to Bermuda Thursday night into Friday are expected.

Tropical Storm Gaston is no threat to land at this time. Gaston has winds around 65mph currently. There’s a wave near the Windward Islands (Invest 98 L) that has an 90% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. There are also two small waves off the coast of Africa one with a 50% chance and another with a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Clear skies and mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Fall Arrives but it won’t feel like it with highs in the upper 90s. We could break a record (96° - 2010).

Friday: Cooler and breezy with sunny skies with highs around 78.

Saturday: Chilly start with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Near 60 in the morning and near 90 by the afternoon with sunny skies.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

