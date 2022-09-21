SkyView
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: CNN/file)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag.

Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.

He was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. He will be booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said there is no evidence that any students or staff were threatened with the weapon

