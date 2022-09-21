SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West...
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

Latest News

Officials in Rhode Island say they seized a 9.4-foot bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter...
Officials: 9-foot tuna seized from boat illegally fishing; captain issued criminal summons
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms