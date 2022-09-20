SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says

Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual assault.(Maui Police Department)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Sgt. Justin Mauliola was arrested on Monday.

KHNL/KGMB reports Mauliola is a 13-year veteran of the agency. His police powers have been removed, and he was placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

The department didn’t release any further immediate details but said upon completion of its investigation that evidence would be presented in court.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed
Richland District Two
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver...
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
Chasity Miles-Sumter nurse recovering after being shot
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
‘It was like a scary movie’: Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer
Lutz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly