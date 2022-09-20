Two people displaced following house fire, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a clothes dryer and caused extensive damage to the laundry room.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Nice stop by our 2nd Shift crews this afternoon on a laundry room fire 🔥 that broke out at a home on Fox Squirrel Circle.



Our firefighters 🚒 found smoke coming from the roof line of the structure upon their arrival. pic.twitter.com/YoQE9HuNsI — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 19, 2022

