Two people displaced following house fire, officials say

Columbia-Richland Fire Department put out a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department put out a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a clothes dryer and caused extensive damage to the laundry room.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

