Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No details have been released on what the obstruction was.

Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic has begun to clear up since then.

If you are traveling near the area, use caution and seek alternate routes.

