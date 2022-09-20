SkyView
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No details have been released on what the obstruction was.

Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic has begun to clear up since then.

If you are traveling near the area, use caution and seek alternate routes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

