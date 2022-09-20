SkyView
Tigers to face off with Demon Deacons in away game

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Saturday, Sept. 24 the Clemson Tigers are facing off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The away game is set for a noon kickoff at Truist Field.

Clemson is on a winning streak heading into the game. They are on their ninth consecutive victory. Currently, they have the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Clemson has played against Wake Forest for 70 consecutive years. The last time the two schools did not play was in 1952. Clemson has won the last 13 games against Wake Forest. It is the only opponent the franchise says it has recorded multiple win streaks of 10-plus games against.

Clemson’s longest winning streak against the Demon Deacons ran from 1977 to 1991 for 15 games.

The last time the teams met was in Nov. of 2021. It ended 49 to 27 with Clemson taking the victory in front of a crowd of over 81,000 people.

