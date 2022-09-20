Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents.

Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a parked vehicle on Calhoun Street was shot multiple times.

Then on Sunday, Sept.18, investigators believe he fired shots into a home on Robney Drive and later fired shots into an apartment complex on Calhoun Street.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Prince to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.