School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs described those injuries as minor.

Charleston County School District officials say eight students from North Charleston Creative Arts were on the bus at the time of the crash. Four of those students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital.

The 15-year-old who was struck by the bus was one of two high school students waiting to be picked up when the crash happened. The second student was struck by debris and also taken to the hospital, Rainey said.

Rainey said the initial call came into dispatch around 7:45 a.m. and arriving firefighters began to treat students on the bus. He said the children on the bus were elementary-aged students.

The district said staff and counselors would be made available on-site and at the school to help any students who need it.

North Charleston building officials arrived to check out damage to the building and declared it unsafe.

“Once they take the bus out, we’re going to go ahead and post it,” North Charleston building official Darbis Briggman said. “We’re going to condemn this portion of it until we get a structural engineer to come in to analyze the building itself and see the safety part of it before we allow anybody to go in and start moving anything out of there. Then, we’ll go from the engineer’s report once we receive it.”

The bus was towed from the scene at approximately 1 p.m. Crews worked to cover the hole in the building and exposed wiring with a wooden structure to also help keep the building from collapsing.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department.

❗️AVOID the area of E Montague and Luella Ave❗️



NCFD, @NCPD, CCEMS & @Charleston_Fire are on scene of a school bus vs building on E Montague. Minor injuries reports currently.



All media report to the corner of Luella Ave and E Montague. pic.twitter.com/1fZUSY6Olz — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) September 20, 2022

