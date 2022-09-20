SC State Election Commission urges voters to register on National Voter Registration Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration day. The South Carolina State Election Commission is asking voters across the state to prepare for the November elections by making sure they’re registered to vote.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 elections is Sunday, Oct. 9th. Voters can register online at scVotes.gov or by downloading the voter registration form and returning it by mail or in-person to a county voter registration office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.