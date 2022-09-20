SkyView
SC State Election Commission urges voters to register on National Voter Registration Day

(Source: MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration day. The South Carolina State Election Commission is asking voters across the state to prepare for the November elections by making sure they’re registered to vote.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 elections is Sunday, Oct. 9th. Voters can register online at scVotes.gov or by downloading the voter registration form and returning it by mail or in-person to a county voter registration office.

