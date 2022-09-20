Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic.

The new deadline is Friday, Oct. 14, which gives organizations an extra two weeks to apply.

There will be two upcoming training sessions to help business and organization leaders with the process of applying for funding.

The sessions will take place at the Council Chambers on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia. The dates are Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.

