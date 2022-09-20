SkyView
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality

Lutz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.
Lutz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St Matthews Road when he struck a dear.

Lutz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

