SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Illinois Congressional leaders speak out on the VA offering abortion care in certain cases

Earlier this month, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs made the announcement.
medical office
medical office(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs announced in early September it would amend its medical regulations for veterans and their beneficiaries to include abortion counseling and allow abortions in certain cases including when a pregnant veteran’s life is at risk, or in instances of rape and incest.

The announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade. That struck down a woman’s right to an abortion as protected by the Constitution.

As a veteran, Senator Tammy Duckworth supports this decision. Duckworth says it’s important these types of medical services are still provided for women in the Armed Services specifically, since she says most veterans don’t personally choose the state where they end up living.

“We, the American people, sent them there to serve us when they were protecting and defending us in the military,” said Duckworth. “I think that’s a component that people don’t understand which is why this decision by the VA is so important because it gets healthcare to the Veterans wherever they are in this country.”

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost doesn’t support the VA’s decision. Bost called it “contrary to longstanding, settled law.” In a statement, he says in part: “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”

In a House Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Sept. 15th, Bost said he is working with his colleagues on “the Appropriations Committee and in the Senate to consider sanctions against V.A. for violating the Anti-Deficiency Act.” Bost went further to say “Abortion is not health care – no matter what those on the other side of this issue may feel.”

With the option to provide abortion care services now in the hands of states, this decision by the VA will override state law in the case of Veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed
Richland District Two
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
Chasity Miles-Sumter nurse recovering after being shot
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver...
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
The vehicle caught on fire and both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the...
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision

Latest News

Four ways to raise your credit score
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows complied with a Justice Department subpoena and...
Meadows complied with DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
Dozens of Venezuelan migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron...
Backlash mounts against Fla. governor over migrant transport
In the escalating feud over migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts opened the gates...
Military base housing Martha's Vineyard migrants