Fugitive arrested in double murder case, extradited from Georgia

Trev’von Pinckney, 19, was wanted by RCSD in connection to a deadly shooting that left two...
Trev’von Pinckney, 19, was wanted by RCSD in connection to a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third injured.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in a double murder case has been arrested. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pinckney is accused of killing Richard Boineau and Lance Scott at Creekside at the Huntington Apartments on April 12. A third victim was shot in the incident and survived.

RCSD said the shootings came from an argument over Pinckney using the victim’s vehicle. Investigators identified him as a suspect shortly after the murders. RCSD said he’d been able to evade capture until he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Valdosta, GA.

Pickney is booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

