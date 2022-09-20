Fugitive arrested in double murder case, extradited from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in a double murder case has been arrested. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pinckney is accused of killing Richard Boineau and Lance Scott at Creekside at the Huntington Apartments on April 12. A third victim was shot in the incident and survived.

RCSD said the shootings came from an argument over Pinckney using the victim’s vehicle. Investigators identified him as a suspect shortly after the murders. RCSD said he’d been able to evade capture until he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Valdosta, GA.

Pickney is booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.