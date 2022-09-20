FIRST ALERT - Record breaking heat on the way - Tracking Hurricane Fiona

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer wraps up with some heat as temperatures soar to the upper 90s by Thursday, the first day of fall.

First Alert Headlines

Low 90s again for Wednesday with sunny skies.

Near 97 for Thursday which would break the record of 96 with sunny skies. It’s the first day of fall, just won’t feel like it.

Friday we have a cold front pushing through the region and that cools our temps down to the low 80s.

Saturday morning is downright chilly! Lows are in the low 50s.

In the Tropics, We are watching and tracking Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Depression 8, and Invest 98 L as well.

First Alert Summary

We’re looking at more sunshine for Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 90s. High pressure will be over the region bringing sinking air and dry conditions.

A cold front is nearing from the northwest and that brings a northwest flow that will cause compressional heating. This will surge temperatures into the upper 90s. Right now highs go up to 97 and our record high is 96 from 2010. So the first day of fall we could actually break a record!

The front passes through the region overnight, this brings a few clouds and less than a 10% chance of a shower. Lows are in the low 60s.

Friday is much cooler! The cold front brings cooler air behind it and that keeps our high temperature down to 80. Skies are sunny and the winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 20 to 25mph.

Saturday morning the winds die down as high pressure builds over the region. This cools us down into the low 50s for Saturday morning. Highs are in the low 80s with sunny skies.

Sunday is warmer as the high sits over the region. Lows are in the low 60s and and highs reach the upper 80s.

We are watching Fiona. The hurricane has battered Puerto Rico and is now moving away from the Dominican Republic as a MAJOR CAT 3 hurricane (The first of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season). Additional strengthening is expecting as it moves away from the island later today, by Wednesday we could have a category 4 with winds of 130 mph before bringing impacts to Bermuda by Thursday night into Friday.

There are two other areas that have a chance of developing. Tropical Depression 8 which is no threat to land at this time. There’s a wave near the Windward Islands that has an 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Clear skies and mid 60s for lows.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Fall Arrives but it won’t feel like it with highs in the upper 90s. We could break a record (96° - 2010).

Friday: Cool and dry air moves in. Sunny skies with highs around 80 and breezy winds.

Saturday: Chilly start with lows down to 53. Highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Near 60 in the morning and upper 80s by the afternoon with sunny skies.

