Firefighters call for mutual aid in Cayce structure fire

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Cayce Tuesday morning.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department said it called for assistance Tuesday morning at the site of a structure fire.

First responders were called at around 2:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd. The department said they found fire coming through the roof of the office building. The department called for mutual aid from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service.

The departments were able to contain the fire to two dwellings and the roof above them. Roughly 25 firefighters were at the scene for three hours.

Cayce Fire Chief Steven Bullard said there were no injuries and it is being investigated as a suspicious fire.

