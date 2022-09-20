SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from breathing it.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed
Richland District Two
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
Chasity Miles-Sumter nurse recovering after being shot
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver...
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
The vehicle caught on fire and both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the...
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building; at least 6 taken to hospital
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says
wis
FIRST ALERT - Record breaking heat on the way - Tracking Hurricane Fiona
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers