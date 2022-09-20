Earthquake rumbles in Elgin Tuesday

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in Elgin Tuesday morning.

The USGS reported a magnitude 1.9 earthquake shook the area at around 11:01 a.m. It had an epicenter around 4.1 miles east of the city. It was located around 1.86 miles below the surface.

