Crayton Middle School recognized as a National Banner Unified Champion School

Crayton is one of only four schools in the state to be recognized with the distinction in 2022.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One announced Tuesday it is being recognized by the Special Olympics.

Crayton Middle School has been named a National Banner Unified Champion School. The district said Richland One is now a Unified Champion School District, and all schools in the district are engaged in activities with the Special Olympics to support inclusivity and collaboration.

“The teachers and students at Crayton truly appreciate one another for the uniqueness that each of us brings to the table. I am proud to see their hard work and dedication to each other be celebrated nationally,” said Crayton Principal Angela Burns.

To become recognized as a Unified Champion School, the school must meet 10 standards of excellence. The standards include Special Olympics Unified Sports, Inclusive Youth Leadership, and Whole-School Engagement.

District administrators said Crayton is one of only four schools in the state to be recognized with the distinction in 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

