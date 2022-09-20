SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West...
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the two victims of a Sunday night incident in West Columbia.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two victims of a Sunday night Augusta Road incident in West Columbia.

The victims of the incident were 56-year-old Alton Ray Keisler of Gilbert, S.C., and 16-year-old Paris S. Franklin of Lexington, S.C.

RELATED STORY: Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed

According to officials, Gilbert was driving a semi-truck when he crashed into the driver and passenger of an SUV.

Franklin was a passenger in the SUV and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The West Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle caught on fire and both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the...
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision
Chasity Miles-Sumter nurse recovering after being shot
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed
Richland District Two
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver...
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

Latest News

A/C units stolen from Columbia church
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
wis
FIRST ALERT - Ending summer with hot temps, also tracking Hurricane Fiona
Columbia-Richland Fire Department put out a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle.
Two people displaced following house fire, officials say
Program recruits retired teachers to ease shortage
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage