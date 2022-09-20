Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two victims of a Sunday night Augusta Road incident in West Columbia.

The victims of the incident were 56-year-old Alton Ray Keisler of Gilbert, S.C., and 16-year-old Paris S. Franklin of Lexington, S.C.

According to officials, Gilbert was driving a semi-truck when he crashed into the driver and passenger of an SUV.

Franklin was a passenger in the SUV and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The West Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

