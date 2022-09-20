Coroner identifies man struck by vehicle on Mack Street

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sept. 20 around 6:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Mack Street in Gaston.

According to Coroner Fisher, Larry Gene Davis Jr., 37, of Gaston was riding his bicycle in the southbound lane when he was struck by a motor vehicle from behind.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries sustained during the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.

