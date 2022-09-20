Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council passed a stolen gun ordinance Tuesday. It requires individuals to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine.

It was a unanimous vote. Ed McDowell, the only council member to vote against it on the first reading was not present Tuesday.

In May the city was ranked third in the country for gun thefts from cars.

