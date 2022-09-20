SkyView
Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

By Nevin Smith and Nick Neville
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council passed a stolen gun ordinance Tuesday. It requires individuals to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine.

It was a unanimous vote. Ed McDowell, the only council member to vote against it on the first reading was not present Tuesday.

In May the city was ranked third in the country for gun thefts from cars.

City of Columbia considering new ordinance to require reporting of lost, stolen firearms to police


