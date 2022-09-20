$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month.

“We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.

Anderson, commonly known as Ghost the Repo Man, was investigating the reason for 84-degree temperatures in his sanctuary when he learned of the burglary on Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reportedly located several prints and two knives used to cut the wires behind Christ Fellowship International. The investigation is considered ‘fresh’ and ongoing.

“People are targeting catalytic converters for precious metals. And in this instance, they’re targeting the actual air condition units at the church for the copper that’s in them,” said Sergeant Kris Kneece of RCSD.

Kneece oversees the department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and says burglaries involving precious metals have increased in the county since August.

“We’re definitely noticing it... [burglars] are targeting businesses that aren’t occupied, like churches and vacant houses,” continued Kneece.

While the RCSD manhunt continues, Anderson is forced to temporarily suspend his community giveaways. The pastor is simultaneously a repo man who uses his side hustle to give away food and gas across South Carolina.

“It’s tough. What we normally stretch and strive to do for others, now we find ourselves in a situation where we need help... the helpers need help,” concluded Anderson.

Anderson and his ministry launched a GoFundMe page on Monday and are asking for everyone to share or contribute.

Meanwhile, RCSD is asking anymore with information to contact their office or the Midland Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.