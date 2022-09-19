Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday.
The convocation starts at 1 p.m.
University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years.
