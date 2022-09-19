SkyView
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

FILE -- Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about...
FILE -- Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday.

The convocation starts at 1 p.m.

University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years.

