SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver...
According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies.

According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over.

Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill.

Investigators say Jackson was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident earlier this month outside a gas station on Lee Road.

The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the car in the Windermere community of Blythewood where both men ran from the vehicle and into the home of an acquaintance on Cartgate Circle.

Investigators also say Hill, who was the driver is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, both men will be booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RELATED STORY: Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle caught on fire and both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the...
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision
Chasity Miles-Sumter nurse recovering after being shot
Sumter woman recovering after near-fatal shooting weeks before her wedding
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed
Richland District Two
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Ending summer with hot temps, also tracking Hurricane Fiona
Generic scam
SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents
The Seal of the Department of Education of South Carolina
Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands