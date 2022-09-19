Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies.

According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over.

Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill.

Investigators say Jackson was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident earlier this month outside a gas station on Lee Road.

The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the car in the Windermere community of Blythewood where both men ran from the vehicle and into the home of an acquaintance on Cartgate Circle.

Investigators also say Hill, who was the driver is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, both men will be booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

