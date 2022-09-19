Two dead after crash on Augusta Road, lanes closed

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight crash on Augusta Road in West Columbia left two people dead.

Sunday night around 11:30, a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle on Augusta Road at 12th Street, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

All lanes going east and west on Augusta Road are closed at the intersection while the scene is being cleared. Crews are working to restore power to the traffic lights, according to police.

Expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.

