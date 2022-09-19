SkyView
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield.

The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded to an “alarming increase” of drive-by shootings in the last 30 days.

In several of the shootings, bullets have hit neighboring houses and vehicles, according to deputies.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis is encouraging the public to report suspicious activity or persons.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when information becomes available.

