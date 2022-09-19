SkyView
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina

FILE - A statue of former U.S. Vice President and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun is raised by crews after its removal from a 100-foot-tall monument on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and the pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(AP) - Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped.

The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War. ]

The suit had opposed the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue. Another suit opposed the removal of a Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway marker in Charleston and the renaming of an auditorium that had been named after a treasury secretary of the Confederacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

